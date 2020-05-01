B.C. nonprofit offers free educational resources for teachers, parents

JA British Columbia (JABC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating youth in business and leadership.

The organization offers educators a suite of programs tailored to grades 4 through 12 that are focused on financial literacy, job readiness, and entrepreneurship.

Through these programs, JABC aims to inspire, prepare and empower B.C. youth for lifelong success.

JABC typically offers in-school programs, but as students are unable to physically attend school due to COVID-19, the organization is now offering a suite of digital programs for teachers and students to access at home.

Thanks to the generosity of donors such as Columbia Basin Trust, programs are free of charge for parents, students and educators.

Many JABC programs can now be accessed by teachers to lead via their online platforms and/or for students to lead on their own.

In addition to the suite of programs, JABC is offering interactive learning games and other resources for a range of ages.

Teachers and parents alike are finding great relief in having more resources available to them as we all navigate how to teach and learn during this time.

Alanna Tynan, program manager, says “By quickly adapting to our recent circumstances, JABC hopes to take some of the pressure off teachers and parents by providing these online learning resources that are impactful, interactive, and easy to access.”

To access JABC programs, visit www.jabc.ca/online-learning or contact Alanna Tynan at a.tynan@jabc.org.


Columbia BasinEducation

