B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update coronavirus cases at the B.C. legislature, March 12, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health officials are recommending people don’t travel outside Canada, and instrucing event organizers cancel any events that expect to host more than 250 people.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday that B.C. residents have a choice whether they want to risk going to the U.S. or another country, but if they do they should expect to be in isolation for 14 days when they return.

“The situation is just too risky right now,” Henry told reporters in Victoria, as sporting events and other large gatherings began to be postponed.

Dix said schools and post-secondary institutions are to continue operating.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau switched this week’s first ministers’ meeting to a conference call. Horgan is expected to use the national meeting to enhance Employment Insurance sickness benefits to cover a larger portion of a person’s income while they are self-isolating or are in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.

Horgan also wants EI benefits temporarily exended to workers who currently don’t meet EI qualifications, such as people who are self-employed.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. doctor advises people on coronavirus precautions

RELATED: B.C. cruise ship passengers finally return home

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

Just Posted

KIJHL announces suspension of playoffs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs game is put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19

MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

He is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau taking similar precautions

Disaster planning session held in Trail

Goal of the day-long session was to begin developing strategies and plans

A night of poetry in Trail, Friday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from March 12 to March 18

Coronavirus spread prompts Selkirk College letter to students

‘We can’t stop COVID-19, all we can do is plan to deal with it.’

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Nelson woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read