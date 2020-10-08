(Ashley Wadhwani photo)

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

There has been eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Interior Health (IH) region by press time.

Since the start of the pandemic, this brings the total number of IH-specific cases to 556.

There are currently 25 active cases in isolation and two people in hospital.

Seven cases are linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, which was declared on Sept. 25.

Health officials reported 102 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C. as of Tuesday (Oct. 6).

That brings the province’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 9,841, while the death toll is now at 244.

There are 1,384 active cases and 3,089 people under public health monitoring. Of the 71 people in hospital with the virus, 16 are in ICU.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said the curve was flattening once again in B.C.

“Public health measures are a part of our ‘new normal,’” the health officials said. “As a result, we are starting to flatten our curve once again.”

Coronavirus

