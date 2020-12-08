People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Another 16 people have died due to complications from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials confirmed Tuesday (Dec. 8).

The new death toll – now totally 543– comes as the province also recorded 566 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are 9,315 active cases.

Officials said that 352 people are currently hospitalized, 74 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new cases come one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced COVID-19 restrictions were extended until Jan. 8.

“Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts,” the pair said in a statement.

“Take in the holiday lights in your neighbourhood, have a virtual visit with friends or support a ‘drive in and drop off’ charitable toy drive.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID
Next story
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Navy Cadets of Yore …

Check out the Thursday editions of the Trail Times for our historical feature called Trail Blazers

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

The crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Photo: Unsplash
Trail division crisis line reports upsurge in calls

“We are seeing an increase in both call volume and call intensity,” Sheila Dudek told the Trail Times.

Richard Reeves examines a painted film strip in his home studio. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Pandemic inspires creativity for Creston animator Richard Reeves

PHOTOS: Richard Reeves has been creating abstract animated short-films for 30+ years

Photo: Trail Times
Trail police asking for witnesses to indecent act

The Trail detachment received a report of an indecent act on Friday afternoon

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

(File photo)
Raccoons getting comfy in Elk Valley

WildSafeBC is reporting sightings of raccoons in Fernie and Sparwood

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Most Read