Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 324 more COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday

Outbreaks in hospitals, senior care homes declining

B.C. public health teams recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one additional death in hard-hit Northern Health as new and active cases continue a slow decline.

There are 345 people in hospital as of Nov. 23, down from 377 in the past 24 hours, with 115 patients in intensive care, the same as Monday.

From Nov. 15-21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.4% of cases, from the 13% of B.C.’s population 12 and older who have not yet been fully vaccinated. From Nov. 8-21, they accounted for 69.0% of hospitalizations.

There were no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, and 12 facilities in outbreak protocol, including areas of Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Nov. 23:

• 102 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,115 active

• 38 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 472 active

• 77 new cases in Interior Health, 595 active

• 60 new cases in Northern Health, 444 active

• 36 new cases in Island Health, 415 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
