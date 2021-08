Daily cases are hitting levels not seen in months

The province is reporting 342 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday (Aug. 4), a number not seen in two months.

Of the new cases, 66 are in Fraser Health, 57 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 171 are in Interior Health, 13 are in Northern Health, 32 are in Island Health and three new cases are in people who typically reside outside of Canada.

There are 1,764 active cases, of which 945 are in Interior Health. There are 55 people in hospital, 23 of whom are in intensive care or ICU.

More to come.

Coronavirus