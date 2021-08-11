FILE – Registered Nurse Manjot Kaur Munday, prepares with her PPE prior to visiting a COVID-19 patient at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – Registered Nurse Manjot Kaur Munday, prepares with her PPE prior to visiting a COVID-19 patient at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. reports 536 new COVID cases, 1 death as ICU numbers creep up

There has been one new death in Interior Health, bringing the total to 1,778

British Columbia’s surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing with 536 new cases reported on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

B.C. has not reported such a high number of daily cases since May. Nearly half of the new cases are in Interior Health with 258 infections, with 135 in Fraser Health, 105 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 26 in Island Health and 12 in Northern Health.

There has been one new death in Interior Health, bringing the total in the province to 1,778.

There have been a total of 153,849 cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 3,585 currently active. Hospitalization numbers rose by 1 overnight to 72, 29 of whom are in ICU – an increase of six people overnight.

Interior Health has 57 per cent of the active cases in B.C. at 2,045 infections, with 699 active cases in Fraser Health, 493 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 222 in Island Health, 116 in Northern Health and 10 in people who regularly reside outside of Canada.

The first dose vaccination rate for people ages 12 and older has reached 82.2 per cent, while the second dose rate has reached 71.1 per cent.

The number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities has gone up by one since Tuesday, for a total of eight: Holyrood Manor, Kin Village West Court, Evergreen Baptist Care Society (Fraser Health); Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health); and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

READ MORE: Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

