Complaints about electronics topped the BBB’s 2020 list. Photo: Altumcode on Unsplash

B.C.’s business bureau’s top 10 complaints for 2020

Last year, the Mainland BBB closed over 5,800 complaints …

British Columbia’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) saw a 30 per cent increase in the number of consumer complaints and inquiries in 2020.

Health and safety concerns, significant lifestyle adjustments like cancelling all travel plans and working from home, as well as the challenges businesses faced with staying open, keeping staff employed, operating safely and meeting consumer demand, all impacted the issues and interests of B.C.’s marketplace.

Last year, the Mainland BBB closed over 5,800 complaints, with electronic equipment dealers taking the top spot ahead of parking facilities and credit repair services (which was number 1 in 2019). However, for consumer inquiries, plumbers, roofing and general contractors held the top spots.

“The numbers show us a vivid picture of how British Columbians were particularly impacted by the pandemic, when compared to the rest of Canada”, explained Karla Laird, BBB’s manager for community and public relations. “Our analysis found that most local complaints about businesses were directly connected to issues ultimately stemming from the pandemic. This included concerns like lengthy service times, delayed deliveries, poor customer service and communication, as well as issues processing refunds. At the same time, with most of the consumer inquiries falling under home improvement, it is clear that there was a growing interest in projects focused on developing the space where they would be spending more time working, studying and enjoying leisure activities.”

Top 10 complaints in B.C. for 2020

Electronic Equipment Dealers – 359

Parking Facilities – 310

Credit Repair Services – 233

Online Retailers – 159

Telephones – 152

Clothing – 148

Collections Agencies – 131

New Car Dealers – 115

Fitness Centers – 105

Auto Financing – 70

Dating Services – 67

Top 10 Inquiries in B.C. for 2020

Plumbers – 70,498

Roofing Contractors – 63,756

General Contractors – 54,700

Moving Companies – 48,552

Loans – 46,475

Home Improvement – 42,361

Home Builders – 35,723

Landscape Contractors – 30,134

Electrician – 29,715

Collections Agencies – 28,619

With almost 5M consumers visiting BBB.org to find trustworthy businesses and service providers within the province, interestingly, the individual businesses that received the most inquiries were Fresh Start Finance (26,794), Cactus Credit (18,400) and Spring Financial Inc. (17,146) – all dealing with personal finances.

Top 10 Complaints across Canada for 2020

Online Retailers

Telecommunications

Online Travel Agency

Department Stores

Collections Agencies

Travel Agency

Delivery Service

Furniture Stores

New Car Dealers

Retail Florists

Top 10 Inquiries across Canada for 2020

Roofing Contractors

General Contractors

Collections Agencies

Plumbers

Moving Companies

Home Builders

Landscape Contractors

Used Car Dealers

Heating and Air Conditioning

Home Improvement

Local Business

Most Read