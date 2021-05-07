B.C.’s COVID-19 case count creeps up, seven more deaths

B.C.’s COVID-9 infection rate and serious illness was stable as of Friday, with 722 new cases confirmed and seven additional deaths.

There are 445 people in hospital, down from 457 in the past 24 hours, and 157 in intensive care, up from 154 on Thursday. The major pressure on hospitals continues to be in the Lower Mainland, which has begun delaying scheduled surgeries to free up beds and staff for treating COVID-19 patients.

“Since we last reported, we have had 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 523 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 38 in the Interior Health region, 26 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement May 7.

more to come…

