UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system is back up after maintenance on Monday (April 12) morning.
A person attempting to book in Fraser Health said that they were unable to book through the website or by phone prior to 8 a.m., with the agent on the line telling them to try again in a couple hours. The system appeared to go back up around 8:45 a.m.
B.C. is currently registering people ages 60 and up for the vaccine. Once a person is registered, they will be informed when they become eligible for a vaccine and can book online or by phone.
Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more details on the vaccine booking system maintenance.
