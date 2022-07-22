Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role

Murray Rankin also adds housing responsibilities, has short-term goals for temporary role

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin has taken over as acting attorney general and housing minister, following David Eby’s declaration he is running to become B.C.’s next premier.

In a statement Friday (July 22) from the Ministry of Attorney General, Rankin said he was honoured to temporarily take over the position, an appointment made by Premier John Horgan earlier this week.

Rankin, 72, has served as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and as minister for Indigenous relations and reconciliation since being elected in 2020.

He looks forward to expanding affordable housing access, building safe communities, fighting systemic racism and supporting access to B.C.’s justice services, among other priorities.

Rankin was already B.C.’s backup attorney general and housing minister, according to the order-in-council for cabinet responsibilities.

 

