Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)

Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)

B.C. saw 70 new wildfires Thursday, more lightning starts expected today

As many as 70 more expected across dry B.C. Interior, Okanagan

B.C. Wildfire crews confirmed 70 new fires in the wake of lightning storms across the B.C. Interior on Canada Day, with a similar number of new starts expected Friday with continued high temperatures and lightning.

None of the new fires has grown larger than 100 hectares, but a similar number of starts is expected to be identified Friday, Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations the B.C. Wildfire Service, told reporters in an update July 2. There were 12,000 lightning strikes recorded Thursday, after a week of record high temperatures left forest areas in dry conditions, and more lightning storms are being tracked.

The new starts bring the number of active fires in B.C. to 136, “really focused within the Southeast, Interior, Cariboo and up into the Prince George area, so a significant spread of wildfires across the province,” Chapman said.

There are more than 1,300 homes subject to local government evacuation orders as of Friday, and another 950 under alert to be ready to leave immediately. Evacuation centres for people ordered out of their homes have been established at Castlegar, Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops and Chilliwack.

Wildfire support from other provinces has been requested and is expected to start arriving Sunday, and B.C. Wildfire Service is working with the Canadian Forces to assign aircraft “and the potential for ground forces should the season continue,” Chapman said.

RELATED: One of two Lytton schools spared from devastating fire

RELATED: Preliminary reports of two people dead in Lytton wildfire

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC legislature

Previous story
Juniper Ridge wildfire in Kamloops flares back up
Next story
Salmon Arm man devastated after fire destroys Lytton First Nation community

Just Posted

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
Defendants appeal Lemon Creek fuel spill class action decision

Cathedral of Mary Immaculate in Nelson was vandalized on Canada Day. Photo: Tyler Harper
Catholic church in Nelson vandalized on Canada Day

The Merry Creek Wildfire is burning near Castlegar. Photo: Rob Voykin
Castlegar wildfire burns 15 hectares but no structures

PHOTO: Trevor Kanigan
UPDATE: More evacuations ordered, RDCK declares state of emergency as wildfire burns in Castlegar