British Columbia's Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. (Submitted photo)

B.C. Seniors Advocate issues snapshot on the well-being of seniors

Isobel Mackenzie releases update of the Long-Term Care Quick Facts Directory & senior services report

Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s Seniors Advocate, released her 2020 update of the Long-Term Care (LTC) Quick Facts Directory on Tuesday, Dec. 8, along with the Monitoring Seniors Services 2020 report.

These annual reports offer a comprehensive picture of the supports and services offered to British Columbian seniors and their families, comparing trends and previous performance in an effort to identify program successes and continuing gaps.

“The number of seniors continues to grow in British Columbia and monitoring the services they depend upon is a key function of this office,” said Mackenzie. “As British Columbians, our challenge is ensuring important services are working as intended and reaching the people who need them most.”

Updated data is presented on a wide range of services including health care, hospitalizations, housing, transportation, income supports, affordability, taxation and elder abuse.

Among the key findings in this year’s reports:

• The population 65 and over increased four per cent in the last year. In the past 10 years the proportion of the B.C. population 65 plus has increased 27 per cent, however, the proportion 85+ remains relatively stable at two per cent of the population.

• The overall health of B.C. seniors remains relatively stable and with more significant chronic conditions and health care utilization at age 85+.

• The majority of B.C. seniors (94 per cent) continue to live independently in their own home. Overall, three per cent of seniors live in long-term care and three per cent live in seniors independent/assisted living. This has remained stable over the past five years.

• Emergency department and hospitalization rates for those over 65 increased relative to the population increase and although the length of stay has continued to decline, there was a five per cent increase in alternative length of stay cases after two years of only marginal increases.

• The LTC bed rate per 1,000 of population age 85+ has decreased nine per cent in the last five years and a variety of measures show increased wait times for long-term care in the past year: clients on the wait list increased 27 per cent (total 2,259), the average time on the wait list increased by three per cent (133 days), the average wait time of 52 days for clients admitted to long-term care is an increase of 37 per cent and the number admitted within 30 days decreased 11 per cent.

• Overall, there was a 67 per cent increase in the number of LTC homes funded for 3.36 hours of care, the most significant annual increase to date.

• Overall, the age and complexity characteristics of residents in LTC remains unchanged and has been stable over the past five years.

• Progress has been made in reducing falls with injury in LTC but have stalled on the goal of reducing the use of anti-psychotics.

• Overall, there was an 17 per cent increase in the number of substantiated complaints to licensing.

• 85 per cent of LTC residents and 69 per cent of staff were vaccinated for influenza, a decrease of two per cent for residents and a decrease of five per cent for staff.

• The Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (S.A.F.E.R) saw a three per cent increase in the number of recipients, on pace with the growth in the target population, while rental rates increased four per cent on average. The rental cap for S.A.F.E.R. remained unchanged.

• For the first time in four years, the number of seniors subsidized housing units increased, however, the wait list increased by 11 per cent and the median wait time for a unit increased 13 per cent.

• The Property Tax Deferment program continues to grow, with an increase of 10 per cent in 2019/20.

• The majority of seniors (79 per cent) maintain an active driver’s licence and 75,300 seniors age 80 and over were screened for the driver medical fitness. This past year saw an 18 per cent decrease in the number of over 80 drivers referred to a road assessment (6 per cent in total referred).

• There was a seven per cent increase in the number of seniors using the BC Bus Pass.

• The rate of inflation in B.C. was higher than the Canadian average putting a further strain on federal income supports such as OAS/GIS and CPP.

• Calls related to elder abuse increased 17 per cent in 2019. The Seniors Abuse and Information Line received 5,558 calls in 2019, an increase of 27 per cent since 2018—28 per cent were related to abuse, 46 per cent to non-abuse matters, and 26 per cent were for general information.

It is important to note that the serious impacts of COVID-19 are not included in this data, which relates to fiscal 2019/20. Many of the indicators affected by COVID-19 will be represented in next year’s reports.

British ColumbiaSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Processing co-op planned for Slocan Valley cannabis growers

Just Posted

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is calling for more in-community supports. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. Seniors Advocate issues snapshot on the well-being of seniors

Isobel Mackenzie releases update of the Long-Term Care Quick Facts Directory & senior services report

If your opposed wearing a mask, just whose rights are you trampling on? Photo: Pixabay
Guest Column: On rights, freedoms, and wearing masks

The Charter guarantees our rights and freedoms ‘only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law’

Close up of the inscription on murdered Nurse Mildred Neilson’s monument that has been standing in a Burnaby cemetery for 95 years. She was shot to death in Trail on Feb. 6, 1925. Trail citizens were so upset they raised over $1,200 (around $18,000 in today’s world) to send to her parents for burial and this granite monument. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The story of unrequited love and murder, 95 years later

Check out the Trail Times every Thursday for another historical story featured in Trail Blazers

Photo: Lida Reeves
What you see … on a frosty Rossland day

If you have recent photos to share with Times readers email (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Cannabis growers in the Slocan Valley are forming a co-op with plans to build a processing facility. Photo: Community Futures Central Kootenay
Processing co-op planned for Slocan Valley cannabis growers

Nearly 50 growers are banding together

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Surrey Reverend Dyck

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

Work needs to start now, UBC professor says

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

Most Read