B.C. Seniors Advocate releases updated long-term care directory

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has released an updated version of the long-term care directory.

The directory is a public resource, providing information on all publicly funded long-term care homes in British Columbia.

“As we compare year over year performance, we see continued improvement in direct care hours,” Mackenzie notes. “However, we also see a troubling trend developing in the use of antipsychotic medications.”

She says the proportion of residents using antipsychotics without a diagnosis of psychosis increased by eight per cent over the previous year.

“We saw a measurable decrease in facilities that received one or more inspections in the previous year — 73 per cent compared to 83 per cent,” she stated. “However, this is expected to be a COVID-19 specific occurrence as we are advised inspections have returned to their regular pace.”

The release of the directory also corresponds with the launch of the new website for the Office of the Seniors Advocate. The new online resource includes the updated directory, featuring an interactive map of all publicly funded long-term care facilities in B.C. The interactive map and updated directory include information such as the address, phone number, health authority, room configuration, total number of beds, and quality indicators. This updated directory and webpage will allow seniors, their family members, their caregivers, and key stakeholders to better navigate the long-term care facilities across the province.

“With the updated website and the latest long-term care directory, seniors and their loved ones will be able to access vital information to help them make informed decisions; and advocates and stakeholders will be able to monitor developing trends and areas of improvement in long-term care.” Mackenzie said.

Statistical highlights:

The directory shows 90 per cent of rooms in long term care are single occupancy, seven per cent are double occupancy and four per cent are multi-bed (three or more beds). As well, it shows 77 per cent of residents live in a single room.

Long-term residents (32 per cent) are totally dependent on staff for their activities of daily living such as toileting, bathing and getting in and out of bed.

Half (50 per cent) of residents were assessed as “low” on the index of social engagement.

The average length of stay in long term care was 2.5 years (900 days), a seven per cent increase over the previous year, while the median length of stay at 555 days increased by 14 per cent.

On average, care facilities were funded to deliver 3.37 hours of direct care per resident per day and the number of facilities meeting the 3.36-hours guideline increased from 50 per cent to 83 per cent.

The average food cost increased by 6 per cent (range $5.79-$18.75 per resident/day, average $8.87), while the per diem rate paid to facilities increased by five per cent on average (range $206.60-$309.89 per resident/day, average $242.90).

An overall five-year trend of decreased rates of physical, occupational, and recreational therapy continued.

The rate of falls at 13 per cent of residents and pressure ulcers at 2 per cent of residents remained relatively unchanged year over year.

Compared to 2019/20, the rate of substantiated complaints per 1,000 beds decreased 25 per cent and the reportable incidents per 100 beds (49.0) decreased by 26 per cent from the previous year. These reductions may be related in large part to the decrease in inspections and the focus on COVID- 19 pandemic measures.

The complete Long-Term Care Facilities Directory is available at https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/long-term-care-directory/.

