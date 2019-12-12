Influenza vaccine injection. (Black Press files)

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Both seniors and those around them need better vaccination coverage, B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says in her latest report on services for the province’s growing elderly population.

“We clearly have work to do in terms of increasing our vaccination rates among seniors, and among the public as well,” Mackenzie said Thursday. “The public health data are clear: vaccine efficacy diminishes with age. The best protection for frail and elderly seniors is not only the vaccination of seniors, but of the people around them.”

The annual Monitoring Seniors Services report comes as B.C. is in the midst of its annual influenza vaccine drive. Opposition politicians have called for the health ministry to make a stronger version of the vaccine available for seniors, and the B.C. Nurses Union has negotiated an end to the ministry’s policy that health care staff must either get the flu shot or wear a mask when they are in patient care areas and seniors’ facilities.

more to come…

$920,000 grant to train West Kootenay workers aged 55+
RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

