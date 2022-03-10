B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown

British Columbian’s public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed.

But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

Ontario, for example, has already lifted all capacity limits and proof of vaccination, while it plans to end mask mandates in most places like restaurants on March 21.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trail pharmacist reflects on the impact of COVID-19
Next story
Canada urged to help as millions may starve due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

Tax Tips & Pits: “If you have ever completed a medical claim on your personal tax return you likely know that it’s not a straightforward process.”
Attendant care, nursing home, and the disability tax credit

Trail City Hall announced this week that a third-party investigation found Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin and Coun. Sandy Santori committed code of conduct violations. These findings followed a previous third-party investigation that ruled Coun. Robert Cacchioni violate the code in a January 2020 exchange with David Perehudoff, Trail’s then-chief administrative officer. As a result Perehudosff took early leave, costing the city $369,750 in wages, benefits and legal council to date. (File photo)
Trail Mayor, councillor respond to code of conduct violations

Robert’s column
Pandemic has taken a toll on all of us

Trail resident Maureen Ogley and best friend Dory send a thank you to good Samaritans who helped her after a fall last week. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail woman sends thank you to unknown Samaritans