The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

B.C.’s student voters elected every party leader when they cast their ballots last week.

More than 750 elementary and high schools participated in the Student Vote program for the 2020 British Columbia provincial election, over the course of two days. The results were made public along with those from Elections BC.

Based on current tallies, nearly 90,000 students cast ballots, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province.

Students elected John Horgan and the BC NDP to form a majority government with 58 out of 87 seats and 40 per cent of the vote. Horgan also won in the electoral district of Langford—Juan de Fuca with 52 per cent of the vote.

Sonia Furstenau and the BC Green Party took 17 seats and will form the official opposition, receiving 28 per cent of the popular vote. Furstenau also won in the electoral district of Cowichan Valley with 49 per cent of the vote.

Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberal Party won 12 seats and received 26 per cent of the vote. Wilkinson also won in the electoral district of Vancouver—Quilchena with 39 per cent of the vote.

Trevor Bolin and the Conservative Party of BC won one seat. Bolin won in the electoral district of Peace River North with 43 per cent of the vote.

The Christian Heritage Party of BC also won one seat. Rod Taylor was elected in the Stikine electoral district with 41 per cent of the vote.

The Student Vote BC 2020 online results platform presents the province-wide results, as well as results for each electoral district and for each individual school. In the weeks leading up to the General Voting Day, students at participating schools learn about government and the election process. They research parties and platforms, take part in classroom debates, watch video of the leaders debates and more.

The ballots are cast in the school in the same manner as an Elections BC voting station, with student voting officers, clerks and scrutineers. The results are kept secret until the General Voting Day is over.

CIVIX delivered the program in partnership with Elections BC. This was the sixth provincial Student Vote organized to date.

For a full list of results including how students in your neighbourhood voted, visit www.studentvote.ca.

READ MORE: Opioid crisis top of mind for Chilliwack youth during Student Vote event

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020 MAP: Provincial election results, riding by riding

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ just south of Canadian border in Washington
Next story
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Just Posted

File
Cooperation needed so minority Parliament can function smoothly

“We will continue to work with the other parties to get answers … ”

Katrine Conroy has won for the fifth time in the Kootenay West riding. Photo: Submitted
Katrine Conroy ready to tackle challenges after election

Conroy won the Kootenay West riding for the fifth time

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: Headlamps 101

Few drivers get their vehicle headlamps aimed, yet this is important

(Pixabay)
B.C. seniors advocay groups responds to election platforms

BC Seniors Living Assn is dedicated to being a valuable source for development, education and growth

On Remembrance Day this year, many Canadians will be reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Among those will be war amputee veteran Bob Gondek (pictured), who served alongside the Allied Forces with the 2nd Polish Corps during the Italian Campaign. In 1944, Bob was based outside Loretto, Italy when heavy gun fire broke out, resulting in the loss of part of his left arm below the elbow. Bob immigrated to Canada where he became a member of The War Amps, an association originally started by amputee veterans returning from the First World War to help each other adapt to their new reality as amputees. For the last 50 years on Remembrance Day, Bob has laid a wreath to honour his comrades and pay tribute to all those who lost their lives. Photo: War Amps
Second World War veteran shares story of service, loss of limb

For 50 years, Bob has laid a wreath to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives.

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Most Read