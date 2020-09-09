(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

An B.C. teacher at an unnamed school district has been handed a lifetime ban after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a student.

A decision posted Tuesday (Sept. 8) by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch said the secondary school teacher, who remains unnamed, pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including sexual exploitation, in February 2019.

The school district first reported the teacher to the commissioner of the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch in May 2018. The teacher was charged later that month with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person by a person in a position of trust or authority and one count of sexual assault. The details of the case are covered by a publication ban, but the teacher was sentenced in February of this year.

The teacher resigned from the school district in June 2018, one month after first being investigated. The commissioner issued a lifetime ban on teaching at any school in B.C. to the teacher at an undisclosed date.

ALSO READ: B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope
Next story
B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Just Posted

Car hits pedestrian at downtown Trail crosswalk

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries

Trail Smoke Eaters camp hits Cominco ice

Thirty players are competing for spots on the Trail Smoke Eaters roster this week

City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

Red Mountain to require all visitors to wear masks this winter season

Visitors won’t be able to go inside facilities, board chairlifts without a mask

Social media scheme swindles the most vulnerable

The Blessing Loom pyramid scheme is not much of a blessing at all.

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

Most Read