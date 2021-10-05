FILE – A nurse prepares COVID vaccine doses in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FILE – A nurse prepares COVID vaccine doses in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people

Specific list will be available from BCCDC

Another 100,000 British Columbians who are moderately to severely immunocompromised will now be able to get a third vaccine dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the third dose will bring these individuals up to the same level of immune protection as healthy individuals. The first group of 15,000 people considered the most vulnerable have been eligible for their third dose since mid–September.

The list of conditions and medications that qualify these 100,000 people for a third dose include people in active treatment for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies since March 2020 who have received or are receiving systemic therapies; people who since October 2020 have received or are receiving radiation therapy for cancer; people who have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency or combined immune deficiencies; people with AIDS-defining illness or CD4 count ≤ 200/mm3 or CD4 fraction ≤ 15% or detectable plasma viral load since January 2021 or HIV infection and ≥ 65 years old or perinatally acquired HIV infection; people on certain immunosuppressive therapies; people on dialysis and/or with severe renal or renal disease. A full list is available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

Most of those affected will be contacted by the Get Vaccinated system. Individuals who believe they now qualify for a third dose but have not been contacted by next week can look online should reach out to their treatment provider.

READ MORE: B.C. to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
BC Ferries asks for patience over Thanksgiving weekend with vessel out of service
Next story
Missing person: Creston RCMP seeking Jesse Markwart

Just Posted

Suspect one. Photo: Trail RCMP
Help nab thieves who stole $5,000 worth of printers from Trail library

Andrew McCallum, park maintenance worker at the City of Grand Forks, has been on the ground at James Donaldson Park since the project got underway last month. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City of Grand Forks renovating James Donaldson Park after brutal summer

The Trail Smoke Eaters hosted the National Women's Team at the Trail Memorial Centre on Monday, defeating the IIHF world champion gold medalists 5-1. Photos: Jim Bailey
Everyone wins at Team Canada – Trail Smoke Eaters match

Trail council poo-pooed Gyro Park and asked city staff to further review possible locations for an off-leash dog park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail GOC asks for further review of off-leash dog park location