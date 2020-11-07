B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

Election Day in B.C. was roughly two weeks ago, but some British Columbians will have to wait a bit longer to find out who will be declared as their local MLA.

The counting of a record-breaking 662,236 mail-in and absentee ballots in the 42nd provincial election began on Friday (Nov. 6), and is expected to take at least three days, according to Elections BC.

Certification envelopes will only be opened during the final count and officials say that’s when envelopes that are empty or contain more than one ballot will be rejected. Elections BC says that means the total number of eligible mail-in and absentee ballots cast in the provincial election will only be known once the final count ends.

The BC NDP will still form a majority government, based on night-of results, but how many Liberal MLS and Green MLAs joining Premier John Horgan in the B.C. Legislature could change.

Despite a low overall voter turnout in B.C. – roughly 52 per cent, making it the second lowest voter turnout in provincial history – at least four of ridings could see changes to the preliminary results from Election Night on Oct. 24.

Those ridings include: Vernon-Monashee, Abbotsford-Mission, Chilliwack-Kent and Richmond South Centre.

ALSO READ: B.C. begins counting mail-in ballots, will take at least 3 days

RELATED: No COVID-19 exposures found from B.C. election

RELATED: NDP’s promised pandemic payments have to wait

– with files from Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election
Next story
COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

Just Posted

Snow came early to the West Kootenay this year. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)
West Kootenay experiences frigid, snowy October

The region experienced one of its snowiest Octobers on record

COVID-19. Image: CDC
COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

An employee of Salmo Community Services tested positive

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

Columbia Basin Trust president Johnny Strilaeff says COVID-19 recovery initiatives will be a focus over the next two years. Photo: Submitted
High-speed internet, business support among Columbia Basin Trust’s new priorities

The Trust has released a planning document targeted at pandemic recovery

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

Most Read