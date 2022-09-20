The woman was struck while crossing the intersection of Quadra Street and Lily Avenue. (Google Maps)

The woman was struck while crossing the intersection of Quadra Street and Lily Avenue. (Google Maps)

B.C. woman pushing stroller seriously injured after being struck in intersection

The woman’s injuries are serious but not critical, the two children in the stroller were not injured

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit while walking her two children in a stroller across a road in Saanich.

The stroller was not hit by the vehicle and the children inside were not injured, according to Const. Markus Anastasiades, spokesperson for Saanich Police Department. The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded Monday (Sept. 19) at 7:10 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been struck on Quadra Street at Lily Avenue.

The woman was pushing a stroller with her two children when the driver of a vehicle turned left from Quadra Street onto Lily Avenue and hit her in the intersection, according to the Saanich Police Department.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

The intersection was closed for several hours while collision analysts were on the scene. While the investigation is still in its early stages, police have ruled out driver impairment as a cause.

