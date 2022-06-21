Baby mountain goat rescued near Kimberley

Kimberley’s James ‘Archie’ Archibald and friends visiting from England had quite the wildlife encounter last week while heading to St. Mary Lake near Kimberley for some fishing.

On the drive to the lake they saw what appeared to be a goat in peril up the side of a mountain. It turned out that a baby mountain goat had fallen and been lodged in between two rocks. The distraught mother was not too far away.

“It was a beautiful Sunday morning so I decided to take my two friends who are visiting from England out to enjoy a day of fishing up St. Mary’s Valley and hope to see some wildlife. I’m sure my friends never expected to get this close to our local wildlife,” Archibald said. “As we rounded a bend where these goats frequent, we saw a momma and her kid. And as they always do they darted off up the rock face as we approached. Usually they run up a few hundred feet as I watch in amazement. But we noticed that shortly after they ran that they had stopped. We heard the mother let out a very nervous cry then saw her pacing back and forth without the baby.

“I then looked at Martin and Dave and said “I think the baby is stuck” we then parked the truck and got our for a closer look and I saw the little hooves flailing in the air and we decided to run up and see. Martin set off and me behind in flip flops lol. The slope was slippery with the overnight rain. As we started climbing the mother stood over her kid and tilted her head towards us. We were very cautious she wasn’t going to ram us off the cliff. She then backed off and run up a couple hundred feet and watched. The baby has no movement and made no sounds. We feared the worse. But as Martin was able to free the goat and put it on the rocks the kid realized he was safe and after a second took off up the rocks to rejoin with momma.

“Seeing it was down three feet and stuck on its back, it’s a good thing we didn’t keep driving and were able to help.”

