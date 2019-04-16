Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Dave Treadway (Bruno Long/Forecast Ski Magazine)

A 38-year-old man has died after falling into a deep crevasse while backcountry skiing near Pemberton.

Forecast, a ski magazine, identifies the man in a blog post as professional skier Dave Treadway.

Search and rescue crews responded to calls of an unresponsive man who had fallen 30 meters down a crevasse at Rhododendron Mountain, according a news release on Tuesday.

According to Forecast, a snow bridge collapsed while Treadway was skiing across.

He’d been skiing with a group of people at the time.

Forecast describes Treadway as a devout father and dear friend.

“Our deepest and sincerest condolences, thoughts, prayers and love go out to his wife Tessa and sons Kasper and Raffi during this difficult time.”


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook
Next story
Trail cop car mistaken for drug dealer’s vehicle

Just Posted

Rossland split on arena fix

Rossland council approves band-aid for arena, while its future is debated

Patients thank Kootenay Boundary doctor

Dr. Scheepers’ patients thanked him for the gift of restoring their sight

Let’s Play Ball

Trail Youth Baseball threw out the first pitch on the weekend

Trail cop car mistaken for drug dealer’s vehicle

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

‘Bonus’ gas tax payments bolster Greater Trail coffers

Gas tax fund funnels a portion of Canadian fuel sales to fund municipal infrastructure projects

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Most Read