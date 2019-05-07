Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a mariachi frog ornament stolen last month on Stewart Avenue. Photo submitted

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help get the mariachi frog band back together.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, resident Marc Johnston is kicking himself for forgetting to lock his truck before going to bed April 16, when mariachi frog lawn ornaments were taken from his vehicle.

A press release notes that thieves made off with a suitcase of Johnston’s clothing, power tools and several personal items from the truck, which was parked at Anchorage Marina, located at 1250 Stewart Ave.

Johnston said to the investigating officer, the “clothes and tools can be replaced, but not my frogs,” which piqued the officer’s curiosity, prompting him to inquire about the frogs.

The trio of garden decorations are part of a four-piece band, and have been with Johnston for some time. Recognizing how distressed Johnston was, the officer scoured the surrounding area and was fortunate enough to find, under a nearby staircase, three of the four band members, as well as Johnston’s suitcase.

“We would love to reunite the band but hope is fading fast for a happy reunion,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Anyone with information about the missing mariachi frog, which stands about 45 centimetres tall, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: RCMP on the lookout for lawn ornament bandits in Parkville and Qualicum Beach


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Just Posted

Falcon Pride flying high in Fruitvale

Fruitvale Elementary started recognizing students doing good things around the school

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail Legion leads parade of athletes

Watch for results from the meet in the Trail Times later this week

Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a few more details on the case late Monday

Montrose man charged with murder

The man made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

B.C. man’s challenge of controversial LNG pipeline in hands of NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

Most Read