Bbq with a side of fun on the menu, Friday in Trail

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If a burger or frank hot off the grill and a side of kettle corn washed down with ice cream sounds like it’ll hit the spot on Canada Day, then Trail Kiwanis and the city encourage all ages to drop by Gyro Park on Friday for a day of good eats and family fun.

Park entertainment includes: face painting and games for kids starting at 10 a.m., plus a scavenger hunt and tug-of-war; Kiwanis members barbecuing hot dogs and hamburgers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; opening ceremonies from noon until 1 p.m. with Kennady and Nevaeh Derosa-Whyte singing the national anthem before organizers cut into cake, served free to all guests; live music by Jason Thomas from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk managed by the Trail firefighters.

As well, Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin will make a special presentation to two Kiwanis members who volunteered much of their time to deliver groceries to seniors during the pandemic.

“Lisa Pasin and Danny Ferraro, of Ferraro Foods, initiated the ‘Front Line Service for Shut In Seniors,’” explains Chris Vlanich, Trail Kiwanis president. “It all started with a conversation and a question, ‘Are there any nonprofits that would be interested in such a service for seniors?’”

Volunteers have worked hard for this event and throughout the pandemic, Vlanich adds.

“It’s a great opportunity to show our appreciation.”

All money raised from the barbeque and food vendors will be donated to the Trail United Church food bank.

Friday in Trail is looking to be a warm day with a mix of sun and clouds, according to the weather forecast at press time Wednesday.

Remember to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on and an umbrella for shade.

Volunteers with the Trail United Church will have coffee and water available.

The Kiwanis Club of Trail and Trail parks and recreation rely on volunteers and hope that more community groups come forward to help with the event in future years.

A full list of activities for the July 1 celebration can be viewed at: trail.ca/events.

