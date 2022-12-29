BC Cancer researchers develop an improved hereditary cancer test

Just before Christmas, researchers at the BC Cancer Research Institute announced they had made an advancement in genetic testing that allows for more accurate prediction of which parent’s genes led to an individual’s increased cancer risk.
Researchers say this improves the efficiency of familial testing strategies and could eliminate concern for patients at high risk of cancer caused by genes inherited from a parent.
The approach was spearheaded by Vahid Akbari and Dr. Steven Jones at Canada’s Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre (GSC) at BC Cancer, and by Vincent Hanlon and Dr. Peter Lansdorp at the BC Cancer Research Institute’s Terry Fox Laboratory. The new test confirms whether a cancer predisposing gene variant is present in a patient, and can determine whether the variant was inherited from the mother or the father — an understanding that was not possible until now.
“The approach has been enabled by new long-read sequencing technology which can sequence not only DNA but also determine subtle functional alterations to DNA,” said Dr. Jones.
Unlike other DNA sequencing approaches, this approach uses thousands of microscopically small pores to determine the sequence of DNA as it travels through them.
For certain patients the promise of this test might be more profound. Those bearing damaging variants of certain genes are at very high risk of developing certain cancers over their lifetime, but only if the defective gene is inherited from their father. If it is inherited from the mother, the patient has no increased risk. For those at risk, they face a lifetime of regular screening and testing to identify tumours early. For some individuals with the variant, though, family members are not around to help identify from which parent the variant was inherited. For half of the approximately 300 patients in Canada in this position and many more around the world, this new test could eliminate a lifetime of unnecessary hospital visits and the psychological burden of increased cancer risk.
