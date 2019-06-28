BC Cannabis Store coming to Trail

A BC Cannabis Store is expected to open in Trail later this year. File photo

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) will be holding a job fair in Trail to recruit prospective employees for its BC Cannabis Store, set to open later this year.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, July 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel.

The Trail store, the first BC Cannabis Store in the West Kootenay, will be located at #122 – 124 8100 3B Highway within the Waneta Plaza complex, and is expected to open later this year.

“Currently, there is only one BC Cannabis Store operating, in Kamloops. A second store is due to open in Kamloops in mid-July,” explained Kate Bilney, of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. ”A BC Cannabis Store is set to open in Cranbrook in late July, however the Trail store would be the first for the West Kootenay area.”

The job fair will serve as an opportunity for prospective BC Cannabis Stores employees to speak to representatives from the LDB, which operates BC Cannabis Stores, and learn more about the positions available and experience required.

BC Cannabis Stores is looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time/auxiliary cannabis consultants.

While LDB recruiters will be collecting resumes at the event, all prospective candidates must submit their application via the LDB’s online portal at www.bcldb.com/about/careers to be considered. All employment opportunities for BC Cannabis Stores are posted at this site.

Successful candidates will receive extensive training, concentrating on social responsibility practices related to safety and responsible adult use, comprehensive product knowledge and customer service skills. Product knowledge and an understanding of the essential elements related to cannabis products and the industry are appreciated, but not required. Retail experience is also appreciated.

BC Cannabis Stores employees will be required to undergo an Enhanced Security Screening check, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

The LDB is considering a number of locations across various municipalities for its network of BC Cannabis Stores, and is focused on ensuring a careful and efficient rollout that will provide the best possible customer experience and meet all health and safety regulations.