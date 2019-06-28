A BC Cannabis Store is expected to open in Trail later this year. File photo

BC Cannabis Store coming to Trail

Job fair set for July 11 at Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) will be holding a job fair in Trail to recruit prospective employees for its BC Cannabis Store, set to open later this year.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, July 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel.

The Trail store, the first BC Cannabis Store in the West Kootenay, will be located at #122 – 124 8100 3B Highway within the Waneta Plaza complex, and is expected to open later this year.

“Currently, there is only one BC Cannabis Store operating, in Kamloops. A second store is due to open in Kamloops in mid-July,” explained Kate Bilney, of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. ”A BC Cannabis Store is set to open in Cranbrook in late July, however the Trail store would be the first for the West Kootenay area.”

The job fair will serve as an opportunity for prospective BC Cannabis Stores employees to speak to representatives from the LDB, which operates BC Cannabis Stores, and learn more about the positions available and experience required.

BC Cannabis Stores is looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time/auxiliary cannabis consultants.

While LDB recruiters will be collecting resumes at the event, all prospective candidates must submit their application via the LDB’s online portal at www.bcldb.com/about/careers to be considered. All employment opportunities for BC Cannabis Stores are posted at this site.

Successful candidates will receive extensive training, concentrating on social responsibility practices related to safety and responsible adult use, comprehensive product knowledge and customer service skills. Product knowledge and an understanding of the essential elements related to cannabis products and the industry are appreciated, but not required. Retail experience is also appreciated.

BC Cannabis Stores employees will be required to undergo an Enhanced Security Screening check, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

The LDB is considering a number of locations across various municipalities for its network of BC Cannabis Stores, and is focused on ensuring a careful and efficient rollout that will provide the best possible customer experience and meet all health and safety regulations.

Previous story
Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to School District 8’s acknowledgement
Next story
B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

Just Posted

All set for Canada Day in Trail and Rossland

From birthday cake to fireworks scheduled

BC Cannabis Store coming to Trail

Job fair set for July 11 at Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel

Trail RCMP investigating vehicle fire near Oasis

Fire crew extinguishes vehicle ablaze in bushes

Farmers’ market coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 27 to July 3

Trail products invited to NHL development camps

Former Trail Smoke Eaters Lucchini, Armour, Howarth and Barton skate in NHL development camps

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Wounded Grizzly at Fernie Alpine Resort; residents told to stay indoors

Residents, public told to avoid Highline Drive area of Resort

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to School District 8’s acknowledgement

The district has backed off the new wording

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Most Read