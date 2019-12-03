The BC Cannabis Store can only be accessed through the mall’s exterior. (Sheri Regnier photo)

BC Cannabis Store set to open in Trail

Government-run locale will open for business in Waneta Mall on Wednesday

The 10th government-run marijuana retail store is ready to open in Trail this week.

A BC Cannabis Store will open for business in the Waneta Mall at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, marking a first provincially operated outlet within the West Kootenay.

Three suites were renovated into one one contemporary space, located between the two plaza entrances, facing the parking lot. The store can only be accessed through the exterior doors.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Trail, as we continue our efforts to roll out our network of retail stores and service the province,” said Kevin Satterfield, Director of Retail Operations, Cannabis Operations, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

“BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Trail community.”

The store will be staffed by about 15 employees, including a store manager, two assistant store managers and knowledgeable cannabis consultants.

The LDB says staff is committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth, and will employ a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

The site will offer a range of products including dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada. Edibles, extracts and topicals will become available for retail sale later this year.

BC Cannabis Stores says their outlets are designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market.

The Trail store joins locales already operating in Kamloops, Campbell River, Cranbrook, Courtenay, Port Alberni, Terrace, Powell River and Williams Lake.

Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The LDB is one of two branches of government responsible for the wholesale distribution and retail sale of cannabis and beverage alcohol in BC.

It contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the province, providing funding for vital public services like health care and education.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi
Next story
White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Just Posted

BC Cannabis Store set to open in Trail

Government-run locale will open for business in Waneta Mall on Wednesday

Basin economic snapshot shows Kootenay a mixed bag

State of the Basin report shows economic recovery from recession a slow go

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning sends 3 to Trail hospital

Trail Station 374 responded to CO call Friday night

Updated: Surrey Eagles hold on for upset win over Trail Smoke Eaters

A hot goalie stymies the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Surrey Eagles

Trail Smoke Eaters head to World Jr. A Challenge selection camp

BCHL well represented by Trail Smoke Eaters at the Team Canada West selection camp in Calgary

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Satan appears at B.C. city’s Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

Most Read