BC Cannabis Store set to open in Trail

Government-run locale will open for business in Waneta Mall on Wednesday

The BC Cannabis Store can only be accessed through the mall’s exterior. (Sheri Regnier photo)

The 10th government-run marijuana retail store is ready to open in Trail this week.

A BC Cannabis Store will open for business in the Waneta Mall at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, marking a first provincially operated outlet within the West Kootenay.

Three suites were renovated into one one contemporary space, located between the two plaza entrances, facing the parking lot. The store can only be accessed through the exterior doors.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Trail, as we continue our efforts to roll out our network of retail stores and service the province,” said Kevin Satterfield, Director of Retail Operations, Cannabis Operations, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

“BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Trail community.”

The store will be staffed by about 15 employees, including a store manager, two assistant store managers and knowledgeable cannabis consultants.

The LDB says staff is committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth, and will employ a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

The site will offer a range of products including dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada. Edibles, extracts and topicals will become available for retail sale later this year.

BC Cannabis Stores says their outlets are designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market.

The Trail store joins locales already operating in Kamloops, Campbell River, Cranbrook, Courtenay, Port Alberni, Terrace, Powell River and Williams Lake.

Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The LDB is one of two branches of government responsible for the wholesale distribution and retail sale of cannabis and beverage alcohol in BC.

It contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the province, providing funding for vital public services like health care and education.



