BC Children’s Hospital kicks off Jeans Day fundraiser

People are encouraged to wear denim to support the kids

Jeans Day kicks off on Thursday to help fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It’s fun and easy to participate,” said Maria Faccio, vice-president of philanthropy. “Just buy a Jeans Day pin at a participating retailer, and ‘Jean Up’ with your favourite head-to-toe denim outfit on May 2 to help provide B.C.’s kids with the best healthcare imaginable.”

The annual Jeans Day BBQ takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn at the hospital, near the Heather Street entrance.

Former Vancouver Canuck Kirk McLean and team mascot Fin will be there, as well as members of the BC Lions and Whitecaps FC.

Kids can check out the exhibits set up by the Vancouver Aquarium, Science World and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The funds will help the hospital move forward with research and purchase equipment.

Since the fundraiser began in 1990, it has brought in more than $21 million.

Good morning, BC! It's Jeans Day. We want to see how you're celebrating – show us your denim, from faded to acid wash, bell bottoms to cut-offs. Make sure to tag @BCCHF and #JeanUp. pic.twitter.com/uf5ftqKPBE — BCChildren'sHosp Fdn (@BCCHF) May 2, 2019



