A ferry arrives at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 16, 2020. British Columbia’s health and safety agency for workers has imposed a hefty fine on BC Ferry Services Inc. over the death of one of its workers in June 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC Ferries fined $674,000 over worker who drowned after falling from vessel

The worker leaned onto a fabric webbing panel that broke away, according to WorkSafeBC

British Columbia’s health and safety agency for workers has imposed a hefty fine on BC Ferry Services Inc., over the death of one of its workers in June 2020.

A statement on the WorkSafeBC site says a fine of $674,445 was imposed last month.

It says one of the firm’s employees was doing work on a ferry that was docked for maintenance in Richmond.

The worker leaned onto a fabric webbing panel that broke away when he was trying to retrieve an item floating in the water, and he drowned.

The agency says the worker wasn’t wearing a life-jacket and the fabric panels were insufficient at stopping him from falling into the water below.

It says no safe work procedures had been developed by BC Ferries to retrieve fallen objects from the water and it failed to ensure the health and safety of its employees at the work site.

“The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were both high-risk violations,” the WorkSafeBC statement says.

BC Ferries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

