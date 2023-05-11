BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings for the May long weekend but still expects waits. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings for the May long weekend but still expects waits. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries to add 95 extra sailings over May long weekend

Sailing waits expected on popular routes

Ahead of the May long weekend, BC Ferries is reminding travellers to plan accordingly.

With peak demand expected between May 18 and 23, BC Ferries is adding 95 extra sailings to accommodate the more than 430,000 passengers and 170,000 vehicles expected to travel over the May long weekend.

Additional sailings between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast include 66 between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay (including 6 a.m. sailings on May 20 and 23), 18 between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, and 11 extra sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

“Like the Easter long weekend, we continue to face staffing challenges and the potential for cancellations,” said Dean Dobrinsky, interim vice president, in a statement. “I want to thank all our employees who are accepting overtime to help us deliver extra sailings to support customers through this busy weekend.”

As of Thursday (May 11), limited reservations were available throughout the weekend departing from Horseshoe Bay and BC Ferries warned travellers to expect waits.

“Customers without bookings should consider alternate plans, including using public transit or travelling with their vehicle through the Tsawwassen terminal to access Vancouver Island. There will be longer than usual line-ups in the pre-ticketing zone in front of the vehicle tollbooths. If traffic exceeds the capacity of the pre-ticketing area, stand-by traffic may be turned away and asked to return at a later time for safety reasons,” BC Ferries wrote.

The most popular times on many routes during long weekends are usually Thursday and Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Monday is historically the most desired time for travellers returning from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

ALSO READ: Saanich man launches app to track BC Ferries in real-time

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms
Next story
‘Fierce advocate’ set to retire as the voice for B.C. seniors after 9 years on the job

Just Posted

Photo: Black Press media file
Trail taxpayers will see a 4.5 per cent rate hike

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)
Creston RCMP looking for missing person

Rossland residents are invited to an open house to bring concerns regarding proposed open pit mine on Record Ridge and its impact on recreation and wildlife. Photo: Jim Bailey
Mining company to address public concerns on open pit mine near Rossland

The Creston RCMP have located wanted man Chad Meszarosi. (RCMP file photo)
Wanted man arrested by Creston RCMP

Pop-up banner image