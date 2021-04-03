The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries vessel returns to dock, passenger ‘causing a scene’ detained by RCMP for violating COVID-19 orders

Spirit of Vancouver Island from Swartz Bay delayed, passenger ticketed

A passenger on-board the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry to Tsawwassen Friday morning violated several COVID-19 restrictions and caused a commotion that resulted in the ferry being re-routed back to the Swartz Bay terminal.

The incident occurred on-board the 11 a.m. sailing on April 2, explained Cpl. Chris Manseau, media representative for the BC RCMP Island Division. “A client on board (was) causing a scene.” Staff attempted to deescalate the incident before contacting police and returning to the terminal.

At the time, BC Ferries posted to their website that the ferry from Vancouver Island to Vancouver was operating 44 minutes behind schedule, as the vessel had to return to the dock at Swartz Bay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay,” stated the BC Ferries Website. “We request that customers with reservations check-in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times to maintain your reserved status.”

READ ALSO: BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Upon arriving back at the Swartz Bay terminal, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detained the individual and issued them several tickets for COVID-19 restriction violations, Manseau said. The passenger was banned from riding with BC Ferries for the rest of the day and transported off-site by police.

Manseau could not say if the individual was arrested.

Despite province-wide restrictions advising that movement within the province should be limited to essential travel only, ferries were busy over the early days of the long weekend and B.C. residents have continued to set out for vacations.

“We continue to follow guidelines provided by provincial and federal officials and remind customers to avoid non-essential travel,” BC Ferries said in a statement to Black Press Media on Saturday morning.

For updates on ferry schedules please visit the www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Caring for others:’ Mosque, synagogue advise Alberta church to follow COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Ryan Buckley is nearing his third year working at the Trail and District Public Library as a circulation clerk. Pre-pandemic he was often behind a camera capturing the smiles of dozens of children who attended popular shows and events hosted by Riverfront Centre staff. Now behind plexiglass and a mask, he’s still as helpful as ever, one patron at a time. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail Riverfront Centre quietly recognizes third anniversary

The integrated library/museum/tourism centre first opened its doors on April 2, 2018.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Reza Binab began his Great International Rezarace in Spokane, WA, on March 18, 1975. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The Great International Rezarace

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

The Canadian Cancer Society’s April campaign kicks off today as Easter celebrations draw near. Photo: Trail Times
When daffodils bloom, hope grows for people affected by cancer in Trail

Help spread hope to people affected by cancer. Make a donation today at cancer.ca/daffodil.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock, passenger ‘causing a scene’ detained by RCMP for violating COVID-19 orders

Spirit of Vancouver Island from Swartz Bay delayed, passenger ticketed

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Thirteen-year-old Grace Farquharson visited her grandmother, Rita Humber, for the first time in more than a year. Humber, 89, is a resident at Marwood House, a long-term care home at Langley Memorial Hospital. They’re both elated to be able to see and hug after a province-wide lockdown due to COVID. (Black Press Media files)
Smiles abound as B.C. seniors in care get to see their families again

As of Thursday, the restrictions around visitation of elderly in long-term care has been eased

In the Facebook group, Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island, a special sighting was recently shared of some swimming polychaetes in the waters of East Sooke. Louise Page, who teaches invertebrate biology and marine biology at the University of Victoria, identified the giant swimming worms to likely be Nereis brandti, also known as “the giant piling worm.” They typically live buried in the sand during the year, but when triggered by a lunar cue, will swim up in the water column to mate. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Triggered by a lunar cue, the shallow water marine worms wiggle up into water column to mate

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Social media has robbed 1 in 5 Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

A girl wraps her arms around her dog during a 4-H event at the 147th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 10, 2019. Saturday, April 10, 2021 is Hug Your Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 4 to 10

Hug Your Dog Day, Unicorn Day, and Beer Day are all coming up this week

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Health advisory issued after Kelowna ski resort restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Most Read