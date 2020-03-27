BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging stick taps for health care workers every night at 7 p.m. (Facebook page)

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging hockey families to join the chorus of others across the province in showing their support for health care workers.

Much like the Make Some Noise For Our Essential Service Workers campaign, the idea is to show health care workers how much they are appreciated for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic by tapping their hockey sticks every night at 7 p.m.

Read More: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers

BC Hockey families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks, and post to social media with the hashtags #HealthCareHeroes, #sticktapping and #sticksalute.

Several current and former Canucks, such as Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Brendan Morrison, Darcy Rota, Mason Raymond, Alex Edler, Chris Tanev, Troy Stecher, Brandon Sutter and Thatcher Demko, have also given heartfelt messages to health care workers by video.

“Our health care workers are the true superstars,” said Morrison. “They’re on the lines, in the trenches doing everything for us.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Just Posted

All Kootenay Boundary parks and outdoor facilities closed

RDKB reminds all residents the shutdown is for public safety and in response to COVID-19

Trail police investigating early morning brush fire

Call of trees on fire came into Kootenay Boundary fire department just before 1:30 a.m.

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Pandemic has Trail council re-considering budget, tax increase

Coronavirus changes forecast, city leaders deciding what changes to make in 2020

West Kootenay octogenarian helping develop low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 patients

Peter Brockley is working with his doctor son, Graham, to develop the unit that could save lives

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Sewers stitch masks to free up supplies for front-line health-care workers

“We have little old ladies sewing up a storm,” said Joan Davis

Experts weigh in on best handling of groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Study suggests the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic

COVID-19 world update: Enforceable quarantine in NYC?; France orders 1 billion masks

Spain warns EU’s future at stake; New York governor calls Trump’s idea ‘federal declaration of war

Earth Hour 2020 kicks off online Saturday night

Action moves online due to COVID-19

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Most Read