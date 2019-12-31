BC Hydro crews work to restore power to Southern Interior residents

VANCOUVER: A snowstorm in the Southern Interior has caused damage to BC Hydro infrastructure, leading to power outages for customers.

The heavy snow has caused branches and trees to fall onto power lines. At the peak of the storm this morning around 30,000 customers were without power. BC Hydro has already restored power to around 10,000 customers. The hardest hit areas include Clearwater, Quesnel and rural areas just outside of Kamloops, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

All BC Hydro crews and available contractor crews in the region have been called to work to repair damaged equipment, including power lines, power poles and transformers. However, poor road conditions in rural areas are causing some delays in response.

BC Hydro advises that customers keep driveways plowed to allow better access for crews to restore service to rural properties. Crews will continue to work throughout the day and night to safely restore power.

Due to the extent of damage in some areas, customers in the hardest hits areas should prepare to be without power overnight.

BC Hydro is receiving reports of downed power lines. A downed power line is considered an emergency situation and members of the public should stay at least 10 metres back and call 911 immediately.

BC Hydro appreciates its customers’ continued patience as it works through repairs. Updated estimates for power restoration are posted as they become available at bchydro.com/outages.