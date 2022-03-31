Summerland crews work on a power line on Jubilee Road. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland crews work on a power line on Jubilee Road. (Summerland Review file photo)

BC Hydro rates set to decrease by 1.4% on April 1

Decrease part of a three-year rate application granted interim approval by BC Utilities Commission

BC Hydro says customers can anticipate lower electricity bills starting April 1.

In a news release, the utility provider said that customers will see an average 1.4 per cent reduction on their electricity bills following an interim approval of rates from the BC Utilities Commission.

BC Hydro explained the rate decreases is part of a three-year rate application, which they say marks a period of the “lowest rate increases in B.C. over the past 15 years.”

If the rate change is granted approval by the BC Utilities Comission, rate increases are expected over the next two years.An average increase of two per cent is expected on April 1, 2023 and an increase of 2.7 per cent is expected in 2024. Still, the rate changes are below typical increases.

BC Hydro president and CEO, Chris O’Riley said the company offers some of the lowest rates in North America and highlighted Hydro’s track record as a sustainable energy provider.

Across the province, BC Hydro operates 31 generating stations that deliver over 43,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Previous story
TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure
Next story
U.S. government reviewing deaths of two belugas moved from Canada to Connecticut

Just Posted

A nine-hole disc golf course is coming to Dickens Street Park this spring. The park currently has three tiers of playground, equipment and playing fields. Photo: Warfield.ca
Warfield lightens taxpayer load as village returns to pre-pandemic ways

This photo of a Doukhobor potato patch planted between apple trees at Brilliant circa the 1930’s was taken by James Vipond of Vipond Travel Agencies, once located at 1560 Bay Avenue in downtown Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Paying homage to the humble spud

David Dudeck reflects on the last weekend of March, which were beautiful days to be outdoors. Photo: David Dudeck
West Kootenay weekend views

Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, tabled Bill C in the House of Commons on March 31, proposing to eliminate the federal excise tax on low-alcoholic beer. (Photo: Facebook / Richard Cannings)
South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP wants to eliminate tax on low-alcoholic beer