Weekend sunshine made for perfect boating on the Columbia River. (Jessee Regnier photo)

BC Hydro to close navigational gate Aug. 25

The measure is temporary and necessary to complete repairs

The Navigational Lock at the Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam will be closed on Tuesday, August 25 starting at noon.

BC Hydro says this closure is necessary to undertake repairs to the navigational lock gate.

The navigational lock is expected to reopen the following morning (Aug. 26) at 8 a.m.

Regular hours of operation for the lock are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

“This service is available at no charge for all properly equipped watercraft,” advises Mary Anne Coules, BC Hydro spokesperson. “Please note that the last lock cycle begins at 3:30 p.m.”

Questions or concerns, can be directed to Coules at 250.365.4565.

