BC Parks camping registration now open

New system designed on input from campers, park operators and other service organizations

Happy campers can now try out the new and improved BC Parks reservation service, after it launched on Monday, March 21.

The new online reservation service, camping.bcparks.ca is part of a broader redesign of BC Parks’ digital services to improve the park experience from computer to campground.

People can now visit the site to create user accounts and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

“As more people explore British Columbia’s spectacular outdoors, we are improving the online services they rely on to plan their visits to BC Parks,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The reservation system opened on March 21 at 7 a.m. Unlike last year’s experience where the camping reservation site crashed due to high volume, this one promises to be glitch free.

“Providing a more reliable, responsive and easy-to-use reservation service will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature by easily identifying available camping opportunities in provincial parks,” said Heyman.

According to BC Parks the new system had been designed based on input from campers, park operators and other service organizations.

It promises more flexible search options such as a map to search campgrounds by region, park listing or site availability; information on nearby facilities and large photos of campsites so people know what to expect when they arrive; an interactive calendar that shows when booked sites will become available; and saved booking preferences within customer accounts.

“We are all looking forward to another season of camping in our spectacular provincial parks, and we are listening to what people want to help plan their trips,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “The ongoing improvements to BC Parks’ digital services will help people of all abilities plan their trips to provincial parks so everyone can be better prepared to get out and enjoy nature.”

People will be able to reserve a campsite up to two months before their desired arrival date at most campgrounds. Reservations for group campsites open March 24.

More accessible information will be integrated into the new reservation service as extra features are added over the coming months.

Over the next three years, BC Parks is investing $21.5 million to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation, including adding new campsites and trails and upgrading facilities.

The investment is part of an $83-million budget increase to BC Parks’ operating and capital budgets to strengthen management of the parks system and provide a more enjoyable visitor experience. In addition, $2 million in infrastructure maintenance funding is being invested in all regions of the province for high-use trail and facility improvement projects.

To view the new camping reservation service, visit: http://camping.bcparks.ca.

