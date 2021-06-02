After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)

BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry.

“Due to an error in our online reservation system, bookings were made last week for only partial August long weekend stays,” the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in an email to Black Press Media.

Provincial policy requires campers during peak seasons to book for a minimum of three days.

By Tuesday, people took to social media to express frustration that single-night stays on Friday (Aug. 2) prevented them from booking campsites for the rest of the holiday weekend.

“We apologize for this error and any inconvenience it has created,” said the ministry. “This issue has now been corrected.”

Those who booked one-night reservations will still be allowed to camp. Their sites will be used on a first-come, first-served basis the night of Saturday (Aug. 3) and Sunday (Aug. 4).

