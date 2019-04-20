BC RCMP: Lock it or lose it

Tips on safeguarding your property from the BC RCMP:

If you leave your vehicle on the street or in your driveway when not attended, lock it up.

The vast majority of vehicles stolen had the keys either in the vehicle or in the ignition with the vehicle running.

With today’s immobilizer technology it is almost impossible to steal a vehicle without the keys.

Don’t leave valuable items such as money, electronics, GPS, etc. in your vehicle in plain sight. You have a lot less chance of having your vehicle broken into or stolen if thieves don’t have anything in sight worth stealing.

Do not leave your garage door opener in your vehicle.

If your vehicle is broken into and your garage door opener is in your vehicle then thieves have access to your house/garage via the overhead door. Let’s not make it easy for them.

If you have a monitored alarm system in your house, use it.

If you are going away on vacation don’t announce it on Facebook or other social media sites.

In this day and age people seem to want to let the world know what they are up to for some reason but don’t kid yourself, thieves monitor these sights for vulnerable locations to attack.

Leave an outside light on at night.

New technology LED bulbs are a little more expensive on the onset but are very cheap to operate once installed.

Make sure you close your overhead garage door(s).

Many times during patrols of your neighborhood we see garage doors open in the middle of the night and the house in complete darkness. Sensors are available commercially through the big box stores that will alert you when your garage door has been left open.

Take pictures and record the make, model and serial number of big ticket items that are commonly stolen such as TV’s, electronics, tools, for insurance and police identification purposes.

Start up a Block Watch in your neighbourhood.

It’s a great way to stay connected and share information with your neighbours and the police. On average, Block Watch communities see a 50 percent reduction in crime.

Most thefts are considered crimes of opportunity.

If we all work towards reducing these opportunities, our streets, our homes and communities will be better places to live.