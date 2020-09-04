Signage is posted in school zones, like this one on Schofield Highway warning drivers of the Webster Elementary School zone. (Trail Times file)

BC RCMP remind drivers to slow down as students return to class

Enforcement will begin again starting Tuesday, Sept. 8

Believe it or not it has already been six months since students started staying home from school due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Pupils will start going back to school next week, which is why the BC RCMP is advising all drivers that school zone speed and safety enforcement will begin again starting Tuesday Sept. 8, as a means to remind students, drivers and guardians of their responsibilities to keep everyone safe.

This year’s return to school will be different from all others, with many schools and school districts having varying start and end times.

Drivers will have to be extra vigilant when travelling in school zones, as students may be picked up or dropped off at unconventional times depending on the school’s efforts to limits students in class rooms.

Drivers should be extra careful when approaching crosswalks as students may be distracted by putting on masks, and may not be as careful when crossing at crosswalks, or designated areas.

Pedestrians should always stay alert when crossing streets and watch for traffic even if you have the right of way.

The RCMP say it’s a great idea to wear brightly coloured clothing or put reflective decals on bags and backpacks, especially once it starts to get dark earlier.

Being seen as early as possible by a driver can allow them time to slow down and allow you to cross safely.

The BC RCMP wishes all students, staff, parents and guardians a safe and healthy 2020-2021 school year.


RCMP Briefs

