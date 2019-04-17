BC Transit bus (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

  • Apr. 17, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

BC Transit has agreed to pay more than $11,000 to a legally blind woman who was mistreated by Kamloops bus drivers.

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents — one in late 2017 and the other in early 2018.

On both occasions, McFadyen said she was a passenger on a Kamloops transit bus.

She said on one occasion, her driver failed to call out stops, as required by BC Transit policy, and on another occasion the driver announced stops in a “disrespectful” manner.

BC Transit acknowledged McFadyen’s complaints and apologized to her. The transit provider also agreed to pay McFadyen $10,000 “for injury to dignity, feelings and self respect,” as well as $1,500 for expenses.

McFadyen has since moved to Victoria from Kamloops.

Tim Petruk, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds acting like ‘Big Brother’ on carbon price law, court told
Next story
60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

Just Posted

Greater Trail RCMP report on lost ring, dog bite, and more

Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment office located on Laburnum Drive in Trail

Trail workshop offers path forward for affordable/supportive housing

Columbia Basin Trust, BC Housing and the CMHC all spoke during the Tuesday morning session

Rossland council split on arena fix

Rossland council approves band-aid for arena, while its future is debated

Patients thank Kootenay Boundary doctor

Dr. Scheepers’ patients thanked him for the gift of restoring their sight

Let’s Play Ball

Trail Youth Baseball threw out the first pitch on the weekend

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Most Read