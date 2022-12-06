BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press

BC Transit reminds ridership of winter service impacts

For up-to-date information check bctransit.com or the Transit App

Snowstorms that blanketed towns and cities across the province last week have prompted an advisory from BC Transit, reminding riders that they may experience delays, detours or even cancellations when road conditions become challenging.

While local government partners work hard to maintain the best road conditions possible, there are times when ice and snow can result in changes to BC Transit’s existing schedule on short notice, BC Transit advises.

“Delays are likely during icy conditions and poor visibility, detours may be required for certain routes due to elevation changes or unplowed roads and full service cancellations can occur when travel of any kind is determined to be unsafe.”

When a change to scheduled service is required, customer alerts are posted on the BC Transit website as soon as possible.

For the most up-to-date information, people can check bctransit.com or the Transit App.

BC Transit also encourages customers to sign up to receive route specific email notifications.

For those choosing to take the bus during adverse weather, BC Transit advises: leave more time for your journey; if your usual stop is on a hill, do your best to make your way to a stop on more level ground; use light or reflective gear to flag down the bus as visibility may be poor; and have your fare/pass ready before boarding the bus.

BC TransitCity of TrailKootenayssnowstorm

Previous story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
Next story
B.C.’s Julia Levy is Canada’s first trans woman Rhodes Scholar

Just Posted

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press
BC Transit reminds ridership of winter service impacts

With the possibility of more snow in the coming days and weeks ahead, ICBC is asking drivers to slow down and adjust theirdriving to winter conditions, and ensure their vehicle is prepared. Photo: ICBC
Winter snowstorms driving up claims: ICBC

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Nursing program begins at Trail college campus next month

The Nitehawks won all three games this week including a two game sweep of the Nelson Leafs. Photo: Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks knock off division leaders on weekend