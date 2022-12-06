BC Transit reminds ridership of winter service impacts

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press

Snowstorms that blanketed towns and cities across the province last week have prompted an advisory from BC Transit, reminding riders that they may experience delays, detours or even cancellations when road conditions become challenging.

While local government partners work hard to maintain the best road conditions possible, there are times when ice and snow can result in changes to BC Transit’s existing schedule on short notice, BC Transit advises.

“Delays are likely during icy conditions and poor visibility, detours may be required for certain routes due to elevation changes or unplowed roads and full service cancellations can occur when travel of any kind is determined to be unsafe.”

When a change to scheduled service is required, customer alerts are posted on the BC Transit website as soon as possible.

For the most up-to-date information, people can check bctransit.com or the Transit App.

BC Transit also encourages customers to sign up to receive route specific email notifications.

For those choosing to take the bus during adverse weather, BC Transit advises: leave more time for your journey; if your usual stop is on a hill, do your best to make your way to a stop on more level ground; use light or reflective gear to flag down the bus as visibility may be poor; and have your fare/pass ready before boarding the bus.

BC TransitCity of TrailKootenayssnowstorm