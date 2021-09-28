BC Vaccine Card is the only verification of status

The province is reminding British Columbians that the BC Vaccine Card is now “the only acceptable proof of vaccination for British Columbians to enjoy certain businesses and recreational events safely.”

The transition period, which allowed people to present their paper record of immunization received at the time of their vaccination appointment, ended on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The BC Vaccine Card requirement is applied in certain discretionary settings, including most restaurants and indoor events, through provincial health officer orders. The government maintains this requirement helps ensure that businesses can stay open and people can feel safe in these settings, while continuing to increase vaccinations throughout the province.

People can get their BC Vaccine Card online at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard and keep a digital copy on their mobile device by taking a screen shot or saving the digital copy to the device’s photo album or downloads folder, or they can print a hard copy to present when entering designated businesses and events.

Businesses can download the BC Vaccine Card Verifier App from the Google Play and Apple App stores and use the app to verify customers’ BC Vaccine Card, or visually verify the person’s proof of vaccination. Government-issued photo is required for those 19 and older.

The BC Vaccine Card includes a secure individualized QR code and image showing the holder is either “vaccinated” or “partially vaccinated.” People are now required to have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, and both doses by Oct. 24, to enter these settings.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from COVID-19,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “The BC Vaccine Card helps people attend and support events and businesses with confidence, knowing other people around them are also vaccinated. It’s an important step to help put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us.”



