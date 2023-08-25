BC Wildfire conducting aerial ignition on McDougall Creek wildfire

Crews are working to strengthen control lines in the northern portion of the McDougall Creek wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BC Wildfire photo)

Active wildfire suppression efforts are continuing in the North Westside Friday afternoon.

Crews continue to tackle the McDougall Creek wildfire in the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) Electoral Area West, Westbank First Nation and West Kelowna, while the Clifton/McKinley and Lake Country fires are held.

BC Wildfire is conducting an aerial ignition from the top of the Bald Range area south to roughly 11 kilometres on the Bear Main. The ignition operation will be supported by ground crews, heavy equipment and aerial resources.

“Crews are working hard to strengthen control lines in the northern portion of the fire with BC Wildfire Service,” said North Westside Fire Chief Ross Kotscherofski. “While we are making good progress, there is a lot of work to do to make this area safe. I also want to reassure residents that regular emergency services like first medical response and regular fire suppression continue to be available.”

Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside Road including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park are still on evacuation order.

Weather and wind patterns continue to be closely monitored, says Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Crews are asking boaters to steer clear north of W.R. Bennett Bridge and Fintry Provincial Park to allow aerial teams to continue to fight the fire.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is an estimated 12,318 hectares in size.

Evacuation orders will potentially be downgraded to alerts later today in some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation. Those returning home can access online resources to aid their return.

People are asked not to enter evacuation order areas for the safety of themselves and fire crews, which are currently at work fighting fires, removing hazardous trees and downed power lines, and clearing debris.

Residents can stay up to date with the status of alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site at cordemergency.ca.

For more information on urgent matters, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

People can check BC Wildfire Service online or call 250-571-4913 for more information on current resources and activities related to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Brendan Shykora

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationOkanaganwildfire