BC Wildfire Service issues warning about unapproved fundraising for Kootenay firefighters

BC Wildfire Service provides all the PPE its firefighters need. Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is warning people to be wary of several fundraising campaigns asking for donations for firefighters at the Trozzo Creek wildfire.

The campaigns are soliciting donations to buy masks and other personal protective equipment for firefighters, but BCWS says they do not need the supplies and have not solicited or approved the fundraisers.

“Although the BC Wildfire Service appreciates the sentiment behind these offers, there is no need for additional supplies and we are not able to accept donations of any type,” BCWS said in an Aug. 3 statement.

BCWS says all of their personnel and contractors are provided personal protective equipment (PPE) related to their jobs and COVID-19 related supplies.

“Personnel adhere to COVID-19 public health orders and guidelines to ensure that operations can continue safely throughout the province. In indoor areas, all personnel are required to physically distance, wear masks, and sanitize. As this is a requirement, the necessary products are provided, including masks,” said BCWS.

BCWS says that if you are looking for a way to actively support crews and personnel a good idea is to post signs thanking them for their work.

READ MORE: West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021kootenay