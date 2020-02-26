Be part of Jason Bay Field at Trail ballpark

City has committed to pay 60 per cent of the estimated project cost of $50,000

The City of Trail and a volunteer sports enthusiast committee are working together to give the name Jason Bay Field to the playing field at Butler Park – Trail’s premium baseball facility that hosted the 1995 Senior Babe Ruth World Series, the 2010 Western Canadian Senior Baseball Championships, the 2008 BC Men’s Senior Championship team.

The city and the committee see the importance of acknowledging the successes of Trail native Jason Bay who played Major League Baseball for six different teams, was a three-time All Star and awarded the Rookie of the Year honour in 2004 as a member of the Pittsburg Pirates.

The project includes an illuminated Jason Bay Field sign to be placed on the existing Butler Park scoreboard, and Jason Bay Field lettering on the exterior of the Butler Park grandstand.

The estimated cost of the project is $50,000.

The City of Trail has committed 60 per cent of the total cost for the design and installation of the signs, and has asked the committee to fundraise the remaining 40 per cent.

To make Jason Bay Field become a reality, the group is asking for community donations.

A sponsor recognition piece will be designed and installed at the park to acknowledge the forthcoming contributions.

Fundraising sponsorship levels are as follows: Grand Slam $1,500 and up; Home Run $1,000 to $1,499; Triple $500 to $999; Double $250 to $499; Single $100 to $249; Walk up to $99.

Cash, or cheques made out to the Jason Bay Field Project, can be dropped off at Trail City Hall, located at 1394 Pine Avenue.

For more information, contact the committee via email at JasonBayFieldProject@gmail.com.

About Jason Bay:

Bay is a well-known and well-respected career baseball player whose youth years were spent under the coaching of Mr. Andy Bilesky.

Bay was a member of the 1990 Canadian Little League team from Trail, traveling to Williamsport that year. He was also a member of the 1995 Trail Jays team, participating in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series held in Trail.

Bay was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 22nd round in 2000 and went on to play 11 years in the majors, with over 5,000 at bats, 1,200 hits and 222 home runs.

He retired in 2013. Trail honoured Bay during the 2005 Home of Champions induction ceremony. Bay was honoured with induction in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in June 2019.



