Bear and cubs work together to make it across busy highway in Rossland

Two videos of the bears posted online have been viewed more than 85,000 times

It was almost unbearable at times to watch.

In two different online videos posted by Kootenay resident Sarah Patershuk, a black bear can be seen walking its three cubs across a busy highway near Rossland on May 8.

After the bear and two of its cubs safely make it across and over a barricade, one cub is left stranded all alone on the highway.

Over the next 20 seconds, the club stretches its body and tries repeatedly to jump over the barrier to the dismay of its family.

Finally, the family comes back to support the cub as it takes one last jump, grips its paws on top of the barrier and pulls itself over.

Patershuk’s video was taken at the intersection of Redstone Drive and Highway 3B near the Mountain View Cemetery.

So far, more than 85,000 people have viewed the two videos online.

READ MORE: Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.