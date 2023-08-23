Bear killed after it tried to attack 5-year-old: B.C. conservation service

A bear was euthanized in Powell River Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 after it tried to attack a child at a day camp the day earlier. (Samantha Holomay/Black Press)

A bear was euthanized in Powell River after it tried to attack a child at a day camp.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says officer had to put down a black bear Wednesday morning (Aug. 23) after it tried to attack a five-year-old the day earlier.

On Tuesday around noon, a group of children were playing tag in a field in Haywire Bay as part of a day camp through the Powell River Outdoor Learning Centre, when a bear came onto the field.

BCCOS said the bear began approaching the children. They ran away, but a five-year-old tripped and fell.

The bear “went on top of the child,” but was quickly scared away by nearby camp counsellors.

The conservation service said the child had “minor injuries that did not require medical attention.”

Conservation officers and RCMP were called immediately and did a sweep of the area, but no bears were seen.

The camp and surrounding area, including nearby trails and campgrounds, were closed and signage installed.

BCCOS returned to the site Wednesday to try and find the bear and they found one black bear in the area of the site, which matched witness descriptions. It began approaching officers and was put down by conservation officers. No other bears were seen during a sweep of the area.

BCCOS says it will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and it will remain closed for another 24 hours as officials continue to work in the area.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service encourages people to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups, ensuring pets are leashed and carrying bear spray.

READ MORE: Woman injured during bear attack in northwest B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. grizzly bear attack survivor calls for more blood donations

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsPowell River