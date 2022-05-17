Bear-proof bin available at Trail works yard

Without the fees, NCA is not able to support this service.

Users are asked to make a $5 per bag payment in the secure money collection box located on the front of the bin. Photo: City of Trail

Bears can become a big nuisance this time of year as they are often attracted to bagged garbage that has been left in easily accessible outdoor garbage cans.

To help with this matter, the City of Trail asks all residents to store their garbage in a secure place until their scheduled collection day.

For those who don’t have access to a secure area before collection day, local nonprofit agency Natural Control Alternatives Society (NCA) has set up one bear-proof garbage bin for public use at the municipal works yard entrance in Glenmerry, located at 3370 Highway Dr.

This is an additional service to curb side garbage pickup and users are asked to make a $5 per bag payment in the secure money collection box located on the front of the bin.

Money collected from the bin will help offset tipping and maintenance fees that will be incurred by NCA.

Without the fees, NCA is not able to support this service.

The city appreciates the public’s cooperation in helping neighborhoods stay bear safe.

Direct questions about the bin to Scott Leyland of NCA via email: sleyland@telus.net.

In past years, a second bin has been available near the bocce pit in West Trail; however, NCA has chosen to remove this bin due to some users neglecting to pay the $5 fee.

As well, over the past few years construction materials and other refuse not meant for the bin has been dumped at this site. Moreover, neglectful securing of the receptacle pins meant the bears could still get in, rendering service at this locale futile for both NCA and nearby neighbours.

