This yearling woke up too early from his winter slumber in Trail. In February, he was transferred from Trail to a sanctuary in Smithers called the Northern Lights Wildlife Society. Named Kenzo, the little bear is reported to be doing well. (Submitted photo)

Bears are back, so is Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC

The organization will deliver service this season mindful of pandemic precautions

There’s a new point of contact for wildlife education and community outreach this season in the cities of Rossland and Trail.

Oscar White has been hired as WildSafeBC Rossland/Trail Community Coordinator and is now active in the position.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping many people at home, he reminds locals that the same is not true for bears and other wildlife that live nearby.

As coordinator, White will be reaching out to community members in new and innovative ways that maintain physical distancing and safety for the community.

From April to November, he will be involved in a number of WildSafeBC modified program initiatives.

Those include door-to-door information delivery campaigns and garbage tagging. He’ll also be offering a virtual classroom for the highly requested WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children as well as Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

White can be reached via email for more information on how to register for these free programs.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progresses on our local Facebook page,” he said.

“We look forward to hearing from you and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”

To contact White directly, email rossland@wildsafebc.com or call 250.512.7925.

WildSafeBC Rossland/Trail is financially supported by the cities of Rossland and Trail, Columbia Basin Trust, the British Columbia Conservation Foundation, and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

For more information on wildlife and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com, and follow WildSafeBC Rossland/Trail on Facebook.

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education, and community solutions. The service is delivered by the conservation foundation in communities across the province.

Besides neighbourhood bears, residents can also report on urban cougar, coyote, and wolf sightings.

These reports are uploaded daily to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at wildsafebc.com/warp.

The WARP resource allows the public to see what wildlife has been reported in their neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

Conflicts with wildlife should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service on the 24/7 RAPP line at 1.877.952.7277.

About the British Columbia Conservation Foundation:

The British Columbia Conservation Foundation (BCCF) is a not-for-profit organization. BCCF’s mission is to promote and assist in the conservation of the fish and wildlife resources of the Province of British Columbia through the protection, acquisition or enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat.

bearsCity of TrailLocal NewsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP use warrants to find killer’s cellphone, computer and other devices
Next story
Expect traffic delays near Castlegar

Just Posted

Expect traffic delays near Castlegar

Two road resurfacing projects getting underway on Highway 3

Bears are back, so is Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC

The organization will deliver service this season mindful of pandemic precautions

Trail RCMP report violent home invasion

Trail RCMP report violent break and enter

West Kootenay SAR crews rescue injured mountain biker near Rossland

Crews were called in to help after the biker seriously injured himself at around noon Saturday

Trail police catch speeders, deal with distraught man and animal calls

Trail and Greater District RCMP news brief from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Kelowna man charged with harming a hamster

The 20-year-old Kelowna man faces several animal cruelty charges

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Support local tourism economy, but only if you’re invited in

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Most Read